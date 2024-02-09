The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to present in the parliament tomorrow on February 10.

It was stated that all the MPs have to be present as some important legislative business is to be discussed in both Houses.

"All BJP Members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha on Saturday, February 10, 2024. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Saturday, 10 February and support the Government stand," the whips said.

Noteworthy is that the latest action by the BJP comes in just a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 'White Paper' today to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turnaround.