Bharatiya Janata Party leader and head of the party’s IT cell Amit Malviya has been booked by the Karnataka Police over a tweet allegedly posted by him relating to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Malviya was charged under different section of criminal conspiracy, common intent, and an offense committed in a religious setting. The police issued an FIR following a complaint from Congress leader Ramesh Babu.

Congress leader Pawan Khera hit out at Malviya and expressed that more FIRs need to be filed against him for hampering people's and nation's image.

"More FIRs should be registered against him (Amit Malviya). If anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images and country's reputation, it is the BJP IT cell," said Pawan Khera on FIR registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya in Karnataka.

Meanwhile reacting on the news, Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP for Bengaluru South tweeted, "The FIR filed against Amit Malviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi. Both the above sections deal with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class? We will challenge this in the court & ensure justice".

The FIR filed against Sri @amitmalviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple.



Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi.



Both the above sections deals with promoting enmity between groups.



So, what is Rahul Gandhi?… https://t.co/cJ8kK2xHtQ — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 28, 2023

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