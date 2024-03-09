Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have reportedly struck a seat-sharing agreement, as per sources informed to India Today TV.

Sources revealed that the agreement, which was finalized around midnight on Friday, allocates approximately eight Lok Sabha seats out of the total 24 to both the Jana Sena and BJP. Additionally, they are expected to secure between 28 and 32 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. The remaining assembly seats are slated to be contested by the TDP.

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, a senior leader of the TDP, confirmed Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Delhi on the invitation of BJP leaders, stating that preliminary discussions had concluded. "The TDP, BJP, and the Jana Sena decided to contest the elections together," he remarked, hinting at an imminent announcement regarding the distribution of seats.

Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar disclosed that the parties had agreed in principle to collaborate for the forthcoming polls, with further deliberations underway to finalize the specifics. This affirmation follows a series of meetings between N Chandrababu Naidu, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, signaling a concerted effort to forge an alliance.

The discussions, which extended for over an hour and a half, saw the active participation of Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan at Amit Shah's residence.