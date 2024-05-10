A Delhi court has framed charges against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh in connection with the case of sexual harassment involving five female wrestlers. The court also charged him with the offense of outraging the modesty of a woman.

The decision came after the court found substantial evidence to support the charges against Singh. According to the court, "Charges were framed against Brij Bhushan under sections 354 and 354A in respect of each victim."

However, amidst the legal proceedings, there was a twist in the case. The court acquitted Brij Bhushan Singh of the charges brought forth by the sixth wrestler involved in the case.