Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Yashpal Benam has announced the cancellation of his daughter's marriage to a Muslim man in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal. The decision, reached through "mutual consent" with the groom's family, comes in the wake of a viral social media controversy surrounding the wedding invitation card.

Originally scheduled for May 28, the highly anticipated wedding ceremony has now been called off, as confirmed by Benam during a media interaction on May 20. The BJP leader, who holds a public representative position, expressed his concerns about the marriage taking place under the protection of police and administration, stating that he values public sentiments.

Benam revealed that both families had initially agreed to the marriage, believing it would bring happiness and a promising future for the couple. Consequently, wedding preparations were underway, including the printing and distribution of invitation cards. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the wedding invitation card went viral on social media platforms, triggering a series of objections and controversies.

Due to the ensuing uproar and after careful consideration, both families decided to temporarily postpone the marriage ceremonies. Benam emphasized that this decision was made amicably and with the best interests of the young couple in mind.

The BJP leader clarified that any future decisions regarding his daughter's marriage to the same individual would be made collectively, involving the participation of family members, well-wishers, and representatives from the groom's side.