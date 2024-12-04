Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will take charge as Maharashtra's chief minister for a third term. The decision was taken after a consensus was reached at a crucial BJP meeting on December 4.

The announcement was made after days of suspense following the Mahayuti alliance's victory in India's financial capital.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is most likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar will take oath on December 5, at 5 pm at the iconic Azad Maidan in Mumbai, said BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Addressing a party event after being named the chief ministerial pick, Fadnavis reiterated PM Modi's 'ek hai, safe hai' slogan. It seemed to be a hint that the Mahayuti coalition was united.

At the BJP meeting, Fadnavis's name for the top job was proposed by Vijay Rupani, who was sent as the party's observer to Mumbai. The proposal was unanimously seconded by senior BJP leaders like Sudhir Mungantiwar and Pankaja Munde.

Fadnavis was largely seen as the chief architect of the BJP's biggest ever victory in Maharashtra, winning 132 of the 149 seats it contested.