Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, an eight-time Member of Parliament, has had her assets revealed in an affidavit filed on May 1 as she submitted her nomination from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The total worth of her assets amounts to Rs 97.17 crore, with Rs 45.97 crore in movable assets and Rs 51.20 crore in immovable assets.

Among her holdings, her bank balance is reported to be Rs 17.83 crore, showing a slight decrease from the Rs 18.47 crore reported in 2019. Her investments in debentures, shares, and bonds have seen substantial growth, generating revenue of Rs 24.30 crore compared to Rs 5.55 crore in 2019. Similarly, her post office savings have increased to Rs 81.01 lakh from Rs 43.32 lakh in 2019.

The affidavit further revealed her ownership of 3.415 kg of gold and 85 kg of silver, valued at Rs 2.82 crore, including a declared ownership of a rifle worth Rs 40,000.