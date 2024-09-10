BJP spokesperson RP Singh has issued a warning to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, challenging him to repeat his recent controversial statements about Sikhs in India. Singh has vowed to take legal action if Gandhi reiterates his remarks, alleging that Gandhi's comments are misleading and inflammatory.

During a speech in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi suggested that the ongoing debate over Sikh identity in India revolves around the right to wear traditional symbols such as turbans and bracelets, and to visit Gurdwaras. He framed this as a broader issue affecting all religions.

Singh, however, condemned Gandhi's statements, asserting that they divert attention from the Congress party's historical record. He emphasized, “3000 Sikhs were massacred in Delhi during the 1984 riots under Congress rule. Their turbans were forcibly removed, and their religious symbols were desecrated. Gandhi should not ignore this dark chapter and must be held accountable for his remarks.”

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticized Gandhi, accusing him of undermining India's international image. He compared Gandhi’s actions unfavorably with past opposition leaders, asserting that such conduct constitutes a betrayal of national interests.

In response, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Congress party is fearful of having its "lies exposed" and accused its leaders of hypocrisy and scandal management.