In a massive show of dissent, BJP leaders, including Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Mazumdar, led a rally in Siliguri today, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The protest, sparked by the RG Kar hospital incident, saw thousands of supporters call for an end to the "rampant corruption and lawlessness" in West Bengal.

Addressing the rally, Raju Bista lamented West Bengal’s economic decline and alleged political violence under the ruling TMC. "Once contributing over 30% to India’s GDP, the state now barely accounts for 3%. Corruption has paralyzed governance, and law enforcement is complicit in TMC’s political terrorism," he said.

Bista, flanked by prominent leaders like MPs Dr. Jayanta Roy and Kartick Paul, highlighted issues ranging from healthcare collapse to political intimidation. He emphasized the need for a "Swachhata Abhiyaan" to root out corruption, stressing that only a united opposition could liberate North Bengal from TMC's grip.

The rally also condemned the deteriorating law and order in the state, citing violence against doctors and political interference in educational institutions.

Also Read: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista donates salary to flood victims, criticizes West Bengal government