The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled its legislative party meeting in Delhi for February 19, with the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister set for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. The meeting was initially planned for February 17 but has now been postponed, according to party sources.

BJP General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been assigned to oversee the arrangements for the high-profile event. The ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from various states, corporate leaders, film personalities, and sports stars. Further, saints, sages, and diplomats from different countries are expected to attend, with an estimated crowd of 12,000 to 16,000 people.

The selection of Delhi's next Chief Minister remains a key decision, with several contenders in the fray. Parvesh Verma, who gained prominence after defeating AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, is seen as a strong candidate. Satish Upadhyay, former Delhi BJP president, and Ashish Sood, a significant Punjabi face in the party, are also in contention.

Other names being considered include Jitendra Mahajan and Vijender Gupta. If the BJP opts for a female leader, former Delhi Mayor and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta could be a possible choice.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats in a direct contest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which managed to secure only 22 seats. Several key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satyendra Jain, faced defeats. Voting took place on February 5, with results announced on February 8.