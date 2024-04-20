Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday. His demise, announced by a senior party leader, came following a period of illness, during which he was receiving medical care at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to the statement provided by the party leader, Kumar had been facing health issues related to his throat and had recently undergone surgery. His visit to AIIMS on the preceding day was for a routine check-up.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar had been a prominent figure in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, having served as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Moradabad constituency during the tenure of 2014-2019. However, he faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against the Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan, who was jointly fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Prior to his parliamentary stint, Kumar had a distinguished career as a five-time MLA representing the Thakurdwara assembly constituency in Moradabad. He held this position from 1991 to 2007 and then again from 2012 to 2014.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar is survived by his wife, Sadhna Singh, along with a son and a daughter.

His passing has elicited condolences from various quarters of the political spectrum, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing his shock and grief on social media platform X. In his message, Chief Minister Adityanath conveyed, "I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this loss. Om Shanti."