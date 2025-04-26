Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya and several others have been booked by Jaipur police for staging a protest outside Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar. The protest, which took place late Friday night, was in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Singh of the Muhana Police Station, multiple sections have been invoked against the accused. Singh confirmed that law enforcement authorities acted swiftly to ensure the situation remained under control.

“All activities are being closely monitored to maintain peace and order. Forces have been deployed across sensitive locations, and the situation is fully under control,” SHO Singh told ANI.

MLA Balmukund Acharya was seen holding placards with slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad!" and "Atankwad Murdabad!" during the demonstration, which he joined in solidarity with nationwide outrage over the Pahalgam terror incident that claimed multiple lives.

In a strong reaction, Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, Tikaram Jully, condemned the protest and urged Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to rein in BJP legislators to prevent communal tension.

“As elected representatives, MLAs are expected to uphold constitutional values and promote unity. Such acts can lead to avoidable unrest,” Jully stated, calling for responsible conduct from public figures during sensitive times.