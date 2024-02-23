Rajendra Patni, a BJP MLA from the Karanja Assembly Constituency in Washim District, passed away today due to a prolonged illness. The 59-year-old Patni had been battling his illness for the past two to three years and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Known for his understanding of rural issues and his persistent efforts to resolve the irrigation problem in West Vidarbha, Patni's death has left a void in the political sphere. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over Patni's demise and paid his tributes.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the death of Rajendra Patni and paid tribute to him. He has posted about this on X. "Extremely sad news: My colleague in the Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Patni, passed away today. He was battling illness for the past few months. We all hoped that they would come out of this crisis. But today he lost his life. BJP has lost a people's representative who knows about rural issues. He always had the initiative to solve the problems of West Vidarbha. He was constantly insistent that the irrigation problem should be resolved. His death is my personal loss. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of his family on this sad occasion. I pray to God to give the family strength to bear this suffering.”

https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/1760887150038352125?s=20