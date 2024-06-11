Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA, has been named the new Odisha Chief Minister, days after the party won a majority for the first time in the state assembly polls.

Majhi was elected the Leader of BJP Legislative Party during a meeting of all BJP MLAs in Odisha.

The state will also have two Deputy Chief Ministers - KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

The BJP legislature party meeting to choose the next chief minister of Odisha commenced earlier today. Rajnath Singh and his cabinet colleague Bhupender Yadav were among the attendees.

WHO IS MOHAN CHARAN MAJHI?

Mohan Charan Manjhi is a tribal leader, who won the election from the Keonjhar Assembly seat with a margin of over 87,000 votes. He defeated Biju Janata Dal's Mina Majhi and Congress candidate Prativa Manjari Naik.

The oath-taking ceremony of Majhi and other leaders is likely to be held on June 12 at 5 pm.