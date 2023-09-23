In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey expressed his concern over the recent heated exchange of words between Members of Parliament during a parliamentary discussion. He highlighted the inappropriate remarks made by BSP MP Danish Ali against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the subsequent response by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

The incident occurred on September 21, 2023, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha regarding the success of India's Chandrayaan Mission. Ramesh Bidhuri participated in the debate and, amidst constant interruptions by other members, uttered objectionable words against Danish Ali.

In his letter, Nishikant Dubey strongly condemned the use of unsavory language by any Member of Parliament against their colleagues or their religious and cultural beliefs. He emphasized that maintaining the dignity of Parliament and upholding its healthy traditions and conventions is of utmost importance.

However, Dubey also drew attention to the context in which the comments were made. According to his account, Danish Ali engaged in a "running commentary" throughout Ramesh Bidhuri's speech, making unsavory remarks against various members. In particular, Ali made a derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "neech ko neech nahi kahenge to kya kahenge" (What else can we call lowly people if not lowly). This comment, though not made with a microphone, was clearly audible to those present.

Nishikant Dubey argued that such a derogatory comment against the Prime Minister was provocative and could have understandably led to a heated response from Ramesh Bidhuri. Dubey criticized the media for not delving into the minute details of the incident, including Ali's derogatory statement.

Dubey also pointed out that other members had made unsavory remarks during the discussion. For instance, Saugat Roy allegedly claimed that there is no existence of Lord Ram or the mythical Pushpak Vimaan, while members of the DMK party reportedly made statements questioning Hinduism as a religion and spreading superstition.

In light of these developments, Nishikant Dubey requested the Speaker to constitute an 'Inquiry Committee' to investigate the utterances made by various members during the discussion. He urged the Committee to assess the extent of culpability of various Members of Parliament in inciting communal tensions through their comments, citing Article 105 of the Indian Constitution.