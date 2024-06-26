Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 26, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other MPs of the BJP party and the NDA moved motions in Birla's favour as Lok Sabha Speaker.

During the Parliament session, the Opposition had passed a motion fielding K Suresh for the crucial position.

The final motion was taken on Wednesday as a result of differences in agreement between senior BJP leaders and leaders of the Opposition.



The Opposition had a precondition that the INDIA bloc must be offered the post of Deputy Speaker in lieu of supporting Birla.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena member Prataprao Jadhav, and LJP(RV) member Chirag Paswan among other BJP and NDA members moved motions in Birla's favour as Lok Sabha Speaker.

The position saw an election for the first time since 1976.