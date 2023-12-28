Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 28 disclosed that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, who had a previous association with the Congress, privately confided in him about the prevailing 'ghulami' (slavery) culture within the BJP.

Speaking at the 'Hain Taiyaar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Gandhi stated, "A BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, met me in private and told me that 'ghulami' works in BJP. He told me that his heart is still with the Congress."

According to Gandhi, the BJP MP claimed that strict orders from the top echelons must be adhered to without question stating that party workers often find themselves without a choice but to follow directives.

"He told me that orders that come from the top are to be followed and that nobody listens to party workers. Whether one likes it or not, there is no choice, he told me," Gandhi revealed during his speech at the rally.

Gandhi didn't stop there, also shedding light on the alleged interference of the government in various institutions, including central probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He claimed that these institutions operate under significant pressure from the ruling party.

The Congress leader highlighted an incident involving Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who reportedly asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the share of GST allocated to farmers. "PM Modi didn't like his question, followed which Patole was out," Gandhi asserted, emphasizing the challenges faced by those who raise dissenting voices within the BJP.