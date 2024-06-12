In a recent statement, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya emphasized the commitment of the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards restoring normalcy in Manipur. Bhattacharya expressed concern over the manner in which the issues related to Manipur were being raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, labeling their approach as unprecedented in the history of Indian democracy.

The BJP MP highlighted the collective concern for Manipur's well-being among various stakeholders, underlining the government's dedication to addressing the challenges faced by the state. However, Bhattacharya criticized the manner in which the opposition parties, particularly the TMC and Congress, were handling the Manipur issue, suggesting that their actions deviated from the norms of democratic discourse.

Bhattacharya's remarks come amidst escalating tensions and political discourse surrounding Manipur, with various parties expressing differing views and approaches towards addressing the challenges in the state.

The NDA government's commitment to restoring normalcy in Manipur and addressing the concerns of its residents remains a focal point, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership guiding the efforts towards resolving the challenges faced by the state. However, the comments by Bhattacharya highlight the polarized nature of the political discourse surrounding Manipur, with different parties presenting contrasting perspectives on the matter.