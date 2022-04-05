In the last 15 days, the price of petrol and diesel has risen 13 times across the country, including in the state. The state oil company set a new price on Tuesday morning. The price of petrol and diesel had been stable for three to four months. However, the general public was already convinced that the price had risen after reaching inflationary peaks. That fear was heightened when the Ukraine-Russia conflict erupted. The price of crude oil worried the entire world.

Oil prices have skyrocketed as a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The city's petrol price has risen to Rs. 114 as a result of the price increase. Subramanian Swamy, a Rajya Sabha MP, has spoken out against the central government in this situation.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “The daily rise in Petrol Diesel and Kerosene prices is creating a situation of revolt in the country. It is the intellectual bankruptcy of the Finance Ministry to do this. It is also anti national. Financing Budget deficit by raising these prices is sheer incompetence”.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per liter on Tuesday. As per the new hike, petrol and diesel prices in the national capital have gone up to Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 119.67 per liter and diesel at Rs 103.92 per liter. In the last two weeks, the price of fuel has gone up by Rs 9 to Rs 10. Therefore, the government is failing miserably to curb inflation. During the election period, there was no change in the price of petrol for 2 to 3 months. The price hike is nowhere to be seen. However, as soon as the election results are out, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 10 in 25 days.

In Maharashtra, petrol prices are highest in Parbhani and Nanded. On Monday, petrol was being sold at Rs 121.23 and diesel at Rs 101.42 per liter. After nearly four and a half months of stable petrol and diesel prices, it has been under daily review since March 22. Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in 12 of the last 14 days. International crude oil prices have risen sharply in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.