A fake "obscene" video of BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat went viral on social media on Sunday, a day after the party fielded him from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki seat, which is currently held by him.

An FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused over the doctored video based on a complaint filed by the lawmaker's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Some people, according to the FIR, allegedly made public a fake video of the MP after he was given a ticket in an attempt to tarnish his image.

Quoting PTI, police sources said a man was allegedly seen in an objectionable position with a woman in the video that surfaced online.

Upendra Singh Rawat said that when he was fielded by the BJP from Barabanki, "my opponents did this act", and added that the video was completely fake.

He hoped that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP denied a ticket to then-sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and fielded Upendra Singh Rawat as the party's candidate.