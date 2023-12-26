BJP national president JP Nadda has removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.

The decision was announced on a day when both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata to attend a host of programmes.

Noteworthy is that Hazra, of late, had been critical of the party's functioning in West Bengal.

Hazra's removal is being seen as a message against dissidence within the party and a clear indication to everyone to stick within the BJP's organisational discipline.