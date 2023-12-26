BJP national president JP Nadda removes Anupam Hazra as national secretary
BJP national president JP Nadda has removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.
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BJP national president JP Nadda has removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.
The decision was announced on a day when both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata to attend a host of programmes.
Noteworthy is that Hazra, of late, had been critical of the party's functioning in West Bengal.
Hazra's removal is being seen as a message against dissidence within the party and a clear indication to everyone to stick within the BJP's organisational discipline.
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