Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on 4 March resigned from his position as Rajya Sabha MP and his resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

Nadda represented the state of Himachal Pradesh in the Upper House of the Parliament. With his resignation, now the seat has become vacant with effect from 4 March.



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The Rajya Sabha press release said, "Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024."

This is a developing story.