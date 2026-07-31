BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla drops BJP from X bio, fuels fresh exit speculation
Shehzad Poonawalla removed the BJP from his X bio and shared the updated profile. The change, after remarks about moving on, has intensified speculation over his political future.
- His revised profile describes cultural beliefs and loyalty to Narendra Modi
- No official confirmation has emerged on whether he plans to quit
- Repeated attempts to contact Poonawalla for comment did not succeed
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on July 31 removed any reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party from his X profile, triggering fresh speculation over his future in the party.
There has been no official confirmation of his exit. Poonawalla could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.
His updated X bio now reads: "Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi." He also shared a screenshot of the revised profile on the platform.
The move comes days after Poonawalla indicated that he was considering stepping away from active politics, saying the time had come to move on.
On Friday, he also reposted videos of interviews in which he had made those remarks, adding to speculation about his political future.
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