BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla drops BJP from X bio, fuels fresh exit speculation

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on July 31 removed any reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party from his X profile, triggering fresh speculation over his future in the party.

There has been no official confirmation of his exit. Poonawalla could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

His updated X bio now reads: "Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi." He also shared a screenshot of the revised profile on the platform.

The move comes days after Poonawalla indicated that he was considering stepping away from active politics, saying the time had come to move on.

On Friday, he also reposted videos of interviews in which he had made those remarks, adding to speculation about his political future.