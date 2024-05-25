The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to secure another triumph in the upcoming general elections. Renowned psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav is the latest to forecast a favorable outcome for the ruling party, dealing a blow to the hopes of an electoral revival harbored by the Congress party.

Yadav's prognostication suggests that while the BJP is likely to clinch between 240 to 260 seats, its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may secure an additional 34 to 45 seats. This projection places the NDA's potential seat tally between 275 and 305, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 required to form the government.

Prashant Kishor, another prominent figure in the realm of electoral strategy, echoed Yadav's seat forecast, lending credence to the BJP's prospects. Kishor emphasized that the BJP and its allies are poised to retain power, despite mounting criticism on social media for his alignment with the ruling party. He cited Yadav's assessment, affirming the likelihood of BJP/NDA securing a commanding position in the Lok Sabha.

Contrary to the BJP's projected success, Yadav anticipates a modest improvement for the Congress party, estimating their seat tally to range between 85 and 100. This prediction hints at a potential resurgence for the Congress, albeit falling short of mounting a significant challenge to the BJP's dominance.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition aimed at countering the BJP's electoral prowess, is anticipated to garner between 120 to 135 seats, according to Yadav's analysis. This projection underscores the formidable challenge faced by opposition forces in curbing the BJP's electoral momentum.

In a recent interview, Prashant Kishor highlighted the absence of widespread discontent against the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a comfortable victory for the incumbent party. However, he hinted that the BJP might fall short of its ambitious target of securing 370 seats, despite American political scientist Ian Bremmer's projection of BJP's potential victory ranging between 295 and 315 seats.