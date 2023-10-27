BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh Elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced their 40 star campaigners for the impending Madhya Pradesh elections. The party aims to secure a victory with their prominent leaders rallying across the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 27 released a star-studded list of 40 campaigners who are poised to make their mark in the state for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Elections . This formidable lineup includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.
The list of BJP leaders who will campaign for the party's candidates in the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the state of Madhya Pradesh includes:
1. Shri Narendra Modi
2. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
3. Shri Rajnath Singh
4. Shri Amit Shah
5. Shri Nitin Gadkari
6. Shri Shiv Prakash
7. Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
8. Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya
9. Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma
10. Shri Yogi Adityanath
11. Shri Arjun Munda
12. Shri Piyush Goyal
13. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar
14. Smt. Smriti Irani
15. Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia
16. Shri Bhupendra Yadav
17. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
18. Shri Virendra Kumar Khatik
19. Shri Anurag Thakur
20. Shri Devendra Fadnavis
21. Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma
22. Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya
23. Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya
24. Shri Brijesh Pathak
25. Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste
26. Shri Prahlad Patel
27. Shri S.P. Singh Baghel
28. Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar
29. Shri Manoj Tiwari
30. Shri Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya
31. Shri Hitanand
32. Shri Narottam Mishra
33. Shri Gopal Bhargava
34. Shri Rajendra Shukla
35. Shri Lal Singh Arya
36. Sushree Kavita Patidar
37. Shri Umashankar Gupta
38. Shri Ganesh Singh
39. Shri Gaurishankar Bisen
40. Shri Ramlal Routel
The inclusion of these prominent leaders in the campaign trail reflects the party's commitment to securing a substantial mandate in Madhya Pradesh. With their extensive experience and political acumen, these campaigners are set to rally the BJP's cause and ensure a resounding presence in the state.
This strategic move comes at a crucial time, as the BJP aims to make significant gains in Madhya Pradesh. The contrast between the BJP's stronghold in the state and the Congress's struggle is evident, with the BJP having lost only 11 seats in the last three assembly elections, while the Congress is faced with the challenge of winning 156 seats.
The Congress party's task is formidable as it needs to secure a simple majority of 116 seats from just 156 seats, with 74 seats having eluded them in the last three elections. This translates to an ambitious strike rate of nearly 75 percent.
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