The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 27 released a star-studded list of 40 campaigners who are poised to make their mark in the state for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Elections . This formidable lineup includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

The list of BJP leaders who will campaign for the party's candidates in the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the state of Madhya Pradesh includes:

1. Shri Narendra Modi

2. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

3. Shri Rajnath Singh

4. Shri Amit Shah

5. Shri Nitin Gadkari

6. Shri Shiv Prakash

7. Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

8. Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya

9. Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma

10. Shri Yogi Adityanath

11. Shri Arjun Munda

12. Shri Piyush Goyal

13. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar

14. Smt. Smriti Irani

15. Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia

16. Shri Bhupendra Yadav

17. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

18. Shri Virendra Kumar Khatik

19. Shri Anurag Thakur

20. Shri Devendra Fadnavis

21. Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma

22. Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya

23. Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya

24. Shri Brijesh Pathak

25. Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste

26. Shri Prahlad Patel

27. Shri S.P. Singh Baghel

28. Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar

29. Shri Manoj Tiwari

30. Shri Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya

31. Shri Hitanand

32. Shri Narottam Mishra

33. Shri Gopal Bhargava

34. Shri Rajendra Shukla

35. Shri Lal Singh Arya

36. Sushree Kavita Patidar

37. Shri Umashankar Gupta

38. Shri Ganesh Singh

39. Shri Gaurishankar Bisen

40. Shri Ramlal Routel

The inclusion of these prominent leaders in the campaign trail reflects the party's commitment to securing a substantial mandate in Madhya Pradesh. With their extensive experience and political acumen, these campaigners are set to rally the BJP's cause and ensure a resounding presence in the state.

This strategic move comes at a crucial time, as the BJP aims to make significant gains in Madhya Pradesh. The contrast between the BJP's stronghold in the state and the Congress's struggle is evident, with the BJP having lost only 11 seats in the last three assembly elections, while the Congress is faced with the challenge of winning 156 seats.

The Congress party's task is formidable as it needs to secure a simple majority of 116 seats from just 156 seats, with 74 seats having eluded them in the last three elections. This translates to an ambitious strike rate of nearly 75 percent.