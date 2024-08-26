The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a revised list of 15 candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024. This announcement follows the party's decision to withdraw its initial list after several senior leaders expressed dissatisfaction over their exclusion.

Key candidates in the updated list include Vir Saraf, a Kashmiri Pandit nominated from Anantnag East-Shangus, and Shagun Parihar, the sole female candidate, representing Kishtwar. The revised list is seen as a strategic move to address internal discontent and expand the party's appeal across the region.

Notably absent from the list are prominent figures such as Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina and former Deputy Chief Ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, raising questions about the party’s strategy.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in three phases, starting on September 18 and concluding on October 1. The election results will be declared on October 4.