The BJP is reportedly going to announce candidates on its "weak seats" in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Election Commission announcing dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting today to discuss the "weak seats" on which the party may face a stiff electoral challenge.

Sources have revealed that the party plans to announce candidates on these "weak seats" before the election dates are announced so that the candidates can begin campaigning.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders of the state's core committee also attended the meeting. The meeting went on for around two hours and was held at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The BJP won 62 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Its NDA ally Apna Dal won two seats.

The party's meeting was held days after the Opposition INDIA bloc parties Congress and the Samajwadi Party came to an agreement on seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress will contest 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will be for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other alliance partners.