Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on October 29 accused the BJP of trying to conceal alleged electoral irregularities, as INDIA bloc leaders gathered at party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi to plan their public impeachment-style programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

“Look, the BJP... like thieves, is trying to hide the entire truth, trying to cover up its theft,” Gogoi told reporters, alleging that the ruling party was attempting to prevent the Opposition from bringing the matter before the public.

“We all, by coming to Delhi, the capital of India, want to take these facts among the people — how the theft happened, who is behind the thieves, who their political bosses are. We want to bring all these things to light among the people. So the BJP government wants to stop that very thing,” he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the Opposition leaders who arrived at Kharge’s residence for the strategy meeting ahead of Friday’s programme against Kumar.

The INDIA bloc will hold the public impeachment-style event at Kharge’s official residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, at 3.30 pm on October 30, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on X. He said the Opposition had been denied permission to use other locations.

“Having been denied other locations, the INDIA janbandhan will be holding a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3:30 pm on Friday, Oct 30, 2026,” Ramesh wrote.

Ramesh accused the CEC of undermining electoral democracy and violating the Constitution.

“The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court,” he alleged.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said the Opposition's campaign would continue beyond Friday, with a large rally planned at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

“Not only tomorrow, but all the coming days would be big days for us. On 1st of November, you would witness a mammoth rally in Delhi. It would be a historic convergence of people,” Brittas said.

He added that the INDIA bloc would organise a series of protests and would not retreat from its campaign.

“So we will not budge an inch. Let Amit Shah and Narendra Modi read the writing on the wall,” he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday defended the proposed programme, saying symbolic protests were important in a democracy, particularly when opposition parties were unable to raise issues in Parliament.

“In politics, symbolic protest and symbolic gestures hold great significance,” Dikshit told ANI, adding that parties outside the government needed alternative ways to engage with the public and present their views.

Kharge had earlier invited INDIA bloc leaders to attend the October 30 programme, asking them to assemble at his residence at 3:30 pm.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation or removal of Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and concerns about voter deletions.

The protests have also led to police action, with more than 100 demonstrators detained amid heightened security in central Delhi. Opposition parties have said they will continue their agitation until accountability is established within the Election Commission of India.

The Congress has also planned a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a public rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate from the law and order perspective, subject to permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with conditions, including concluding the rally by 5 pm and prohibiting overnight stays at the venue. The rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm.