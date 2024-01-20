The central government has announced the closure of its establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions for half a day on January 22, in honor of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Several states, including Assam and Odisha, have also declared a half-day holiday to mark this auspicious occasion.

Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP Chief took the initiative to write a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to declare January 22 as a school holiday. Majumdar expressed his desire for the people of West Bengal, especially the youth, to participate in the celebrations of the Ram Mandir consecration.

"I have requested our Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations," Majumdar shared on social media.

Majumdar highlighted the chief minister's past practice of declaring holidays on special occasions and appealed for the same generosity on this historic day. "We therefore request you to officially declare the day as a holiday," he added in his letter.

In response to Majumdar's request, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh raised questions about the specificity of the auspicious date in the Hindu almanac for the Ram Temple inauguration. Ghosh also emphasized the TMC's commitment to keeping religion and politics separate, contrasting it with what he perceived as the BJP's blending of the two.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the leader of the ruling TMC, plans to lead a 'rally for harmony' on January 22. The march will start from Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata and proceed to Park Circus, where a public meeting will take place. Banerjee will commence the all-faith march after offering 'puja' at the centuries-old Kalighat temple, visiting places of worship of different religions during its course.