As Jharkhand gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, political temperatures are soaring, with Union Minister and BJP state in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan making a decisive statement. On Monday, Chouhan declared that if the BJP comes to power, they will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of supporting illegal immigrants.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan stressed the party's commitment to safeguarding Jharkhand’s culture and resources, which he described as “Roti, Mati aur Beti” (livelihood, land, and daughters). He stated that the issue at stake is much larger than just a political battle for power but about preserving Jharkhand's identity.

"The upcoming election isn't just about electing a Chief Minister or securing power. It’s about protecting Jharkhand. The demographic balance is being disturbed due to infiltrators from Bangladesh. In areas like Santhal, the tribal population has drastically dropped from over 44% to 28%," Chouhan warned, blaming illegal immigration for the shift.

Accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of indulging in vote bank politics, Chouhan alleged that the state government is deliberately shielding infiltrators to secure electoral gains. He asserted that under BJP's governance, the NRC would be rolled out to identify local residents and expel illegal immigrants. “The BJP will register legitimate residents and ensure that intruders are removed from the state,” he added.

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP also unveiled its ‘Paanch Prana’ (Five Vows) manifesto on October 5, which focuses on the welfare of the youth and women in Jharkhand, signaling their agenda for the forthcoming electoral contest.

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