Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a fiery joint rally in Amethi on May 17, launched a blistering attack on the BJP, accusing it of attempting to "rewrite" the Constitution and "snatch away" people's rights.

Seeking votes for Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, Gandhi said, "For the first time, a political party and its leaders are saying clearly that they would rewrite the Constitution and throw it away." Holding a copy of the Constitution, he warned, "If it disappears, there would be no public sector, no jobs, skyrocketing inflation, and reservations would end."

Gandhi alleged that PM Narendra Modi wants to "put an end to this (Constitution)," benefiting only 22-25 rich people while snatching the rights of farmers, laborers, youth, and women. "The first thing we have to do is protect the Constitution. It is your voice. Your future. Your thought is embedded in it," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav echoed similar sentiments, claiming the BJP would struggle to reach even 140 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. "The people of the country have decided that they will make the BJP yearn for even 140 seats. These people want to change the constitution, they want to change our rights, now the people will change them," he said.