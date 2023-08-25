Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a potshot at the BJP government and alleged that the saffron party wants to take away the land of the Ladakhi people and give it to the Adani Group.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is holding a rally in Kargil during his last leg of the Ladakh visit also claimed that the Centre does not want to give proper representation to Ladakhi people as after that they will not be able to take the lands of locals.



Also Read: China takes people's land, but PM denies it, says Rahul Gandhi during Ladakh visit

"BJP people know that if you were given representation then they will not be able to take away your land, this is all about land, they (BJP) want to take away your land and give it to Adani so that he can set up his projects, but don't share the benefits with you. But we will never let this happen" he said.

The former Congress president also claimed that China was grabbing Indian territory in Ladakh "Ladakh is a strategic location and one thing is very clear China has taken away India's land. It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. But this is a lie."

The Congress leader also asserted that the Congress party is fully supportive towards the demands made by the Kargil Democratic Alliance.