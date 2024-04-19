Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP has mentioned it in its manifesto that they will try to bring in 'One Nation One Election' from 2029.

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Amit Shah said, “The idea of One Nation One Election is not something new. In this country, One Nation One Election was followed for two decades...The problem happened when Indira Gandhi called for mid-term polls in 1971. This led to mismatch of poll schedules in the nation.”

He said the public has to decide on whether the polls to the State Assemblies and to the Lok Sabha should be held simultaneously.

“The BJP government formed a committee and a report was submitted. The report, which was drafted after consulting political parties, judges and legal experts, suggested that One Nation One Election should be held. The report suggested that once the polling is over, the next five years should be dedicated to the nation's development,” Amit Shah said.

He dismissed the claims that the BJP wanted to nationalise local elections.

"These are baseless arguments. Are you underestimating the citizens? I want to tell the Congress that there's no space for them. Why are they stopping growth?” Amit Shah said.



He added, “The public know who to vote at the top and at the state level. There will be two ballot boxes, there will be different candidates, and there will be different election manifestos. Why will there be confusion?”

He said the move would save money that is spent on holding elections multiple times, as well as save the public’s time.

The idea of One Nation, One Election refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country. This means that elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously.

Currently, elections to the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha are held separately — after the five-year term of the incumbent government ends or if it is dissolved due to various reasons.