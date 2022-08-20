The political scrimmage between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has just got more steam after CM Sarma took a dig at Sisodia over his statement that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will stand as the prime challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election.

Asserting that BJP will win by a big margin if Kejriwal stands as the Opposition face, CM Sarma stated that not many states know about Arvind Kejriwal as he is confined to only Delhi and the Northern region.

Meanwhile, a month ago, war-of-words had broken out between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after Sarma threatened to file a criminal defamation suit against Sisodia who alleged of corruption in the procurement of Covid Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits against Sarma.

Sisodia had claimed that the PPE kit contracts were procured by one of the companies linked to Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. “Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife’s company. He paid Rs 900 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime,” Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia even dared the BJP leadership to take action against Sarma in this regard. The chief minister then tweeted, “Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation.”

In the meantime, Sisodia has claimed that the 2024 election will be a battle between the AAP and the BJP.

In order to increase their support in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP party is closely monitoring the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, among others.

AAP is seeking to create one narrative - Make India Number 1 - to attract people despite being acutely aware that the Lok Sabha struggle has quite different challenges as compared to the assembly elections.

The CBI carried out a raid at the residence of Manish Sisodia over allegations of corruption in Delhi’s liquor policy.

The CBI searched 31 other places in seven states in addition to Manish Sisodia's house in Delhi. The CBI's FIR on violations of the liquor regulation names Mr. Sisodia as the first of 15 accused.

According to the AAP, the raids were conducted because the centre was incensed by the New York Times' front-page commendation to the Delhi education model on Thursday.