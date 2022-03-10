On Thursday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand with its candidates ahead in 48 assembly seats whereas Congress is ahead in 18 seats, agreeing to poll trends available.

The BJP is ahead in over 40 seats, Congress oversaw to require lead in 22 constituencies.

However, the CM of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was challenging Khatima for the fifth straight time, lost the election by an edge of over 6,900 votes.

Both the Congress and the BJP were favored by diverse exit polls to win the assembly polls.

The BJP is set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh as the party has crossed the halfway mark in the early rounds of counting.

It'll be for the first time since 1985 that an administering party will be returning to power in the state.

Yogi Adityanath is set to become the very first chief Minister in the state to return to power after serving for a full 5-year term.

Yogi Adityanath has reinforced his lead with over 50,000 votes against his closest rival in the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency, whereas his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing in Sirathu.

Adityanath has so far polled 80,510 votes, whereas his rival Subhawati Shukla of the SamajwadinParty(SP) has got 28,536 votes.

The BJP has taken a lead in Goa.BJP has staked the claim to create the government in the state.

BJP is driving in 19 seats and claims that it has the support of independent candidates.

BJP needs 21 seats for forming the government.

Congress is ahead in 11, whereas AAP and MGP are leading at one seat each. Due to the entry of AAP, TMC, and Shiv Sena, the challenge for this small state has gotten to be multipolar this year.

Newcomers AAP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) may get to be kingmakers in the state.

Congress and BJP are also attempting to charm the MGP, Goa's oldest regional party which has ruled the state in the past. In the 2017 election,

Congress had risen as the single-largest party but the BJP has rapidly overseen to fasten a fusion with regional allies.

The Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed for an enormous win in Punjab, with patterns appearing the party driving in 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri Gathering seat by an edge of over 58,000 votes.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and former CM Amarinder Singh, both trailing in their seats, congratulated the AAP on its victory.

The AAP’s execution in Punjab is progressing to create ripples that might lead to realignments at the national level as well.

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