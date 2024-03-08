Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing leader, Pamela Goswami, has filed a Writ Petition and Defamation suit against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Supreme Court of India, following her discharge from all charges by the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, and the trial court.

Goswami, known for her commitment to inclusive policies and connection with ground-level workers, seeks compensation for her illegal detention.

The petition was filed through the Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Jagdish Chandra Solanki.

Goswami's legal battle includes her false implication in criminal proceedings under NDPS Case No. 17 of 2021, despite findings in the chargesheet that she was framed.



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The Calcutta High Court discharged her from the NDPS matter on March 16, 2023. The State of West Bengal further challenged Goswami's discharge by filing an SLP (Crl.) Diary no. 1728/24.

However, the Supreme Court confirmed her discharge. Goswami's victory highlights questions about the misuse of governmental power against political dissenters.

Pamela Goswami, in a statement, asserted, “The Mamata Banerjee government has been targeting BJP leaders and workers for a long time. I am a victim of their target and conspiracy. The lawsuit is not just about my suffering but also about the numerous others from the BJP who have faced similar targeting. I have always been truthful, and I proved that I was framed. It took two years of my life, and my reputation was at stake.”

The legal victory underscores the resilience of Pamela Goswami and raises questions about the alleged misuse of governmental power against political dissenters.