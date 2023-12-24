Ahead of next year's general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked its party workers to focus on getting a 50 per cent vote share, maximising victory margins, and capitalising on the upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony, which will take place on January 22, 2024.

The key directions emerged from the marathon meetings that were held in a recently concluded two-day event involving the party's office-bearers.

The meetings were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, who also delivered strong messages during the meetings.

The BJP has devised a detailed plan to leverage the religious and cultural significance of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in its poll campaign to garner votes.

A booklet highlighting the party's role in the Ram Mandir movement and the construction of the temple will be released and booth-level programmes will also be organised to connect with new voters and encourage their participation in diya-lighting events.

During its poll campaign, the BJP will also highlight how Opposition parties attempted to impede the temple's construction.

The BJP has also pledged to participate and extend support to all the events organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) related to the Ram Temple.

During the two-day meeting, Shah issued a clear directive to all the office bearers that they should aim to secure high victory margins in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Ensure a victory margin, so Opposition doesn't dare to stand in front of BJP candidates," Shah told BJP office bearers.

He also stressed the importance of taking all Lok Sabha constituencies seriously and rejecting the notion that strong bastions like Uttar Pradesh can compensate for weaknesses elsewhere.

"Kamzor seat (kuch) nahi hota (there is nothing like weak seats)," he told the office bearers while also highlighting that there is no room for complacency ahead of the polls.

In the meeting, party leaders were also urged not to wait for the official announcements of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and instead begin working immediately to ensure a "record-breaking victory".

According to sources, the BJP is considering announcing candidates for "weak" Lok Sabha seats much earlier than the polls. Notably, this strategy delivered results for the party in the recently concluded Assembly polls in which BJP won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

No discussions were held regarding any potential pre-poll alliances, indicating the BJP's current focus on strengthening its position ahead of the polls.