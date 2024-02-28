BJP's Central Election Committee is likely to meet in Delhi tomorrow evening ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

The meeting to be chaired by BJP President JP Nadda is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

Notably, the names of many candidates for Lok Sabha polls will be released after the CEC meeting.

The election committee of Delhi BJP has submitted a list of 25-30 probables to the national leadership for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, party leaders said on Wednesday.



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The names of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and former leader Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj were among the probables from the New Delhi seat apart from sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi, a senior Delhi BJP official said.

“The list of probables was discussed in a meeting of the national leaders, including BJP chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and state president Virendra Sachdeva at the party’s headquarters on DDU Marg,” he said.

The central election committee of the BJP is scheduled to meet on Thursday and there is a likelihood of announcement of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.