Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on September 26.

"Angioplasty has been done under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parker. Hussain's condition is fine now, he is currently admitted to the ICU," said sources.

Hussain is a major BJP leader in Bihar. During the NDA administration in Bihar, he was the Minister of Industries.



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He was one of Atal Bihar Vajpayee's Cabinet's youngest Union Ministers. During the Vajpayee administration, the BJP leader held several portfolios, including Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Minister of Coal, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Minister of Textiles.