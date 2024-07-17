In a statement that has sparked debate, West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has declared that the Minority Morcha is unnecessary, contradicting the party’s inclusive slogan “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas”.

Adhikari’s remarks have drawn criticism from various quarters, with many accusing the BJP of diluting its commitment to minority welfare. The Minority Morcha is a wing of the party dedicated to addressing the concerns of minority communities.

Adhikari’s statement has raised questions about the BJP’s stance on inclusivity and its approach to minority representation. The development is likely to fuel political discussions in the state, with many waiting to see how the party will respond to Adhikari’s controversial comments.