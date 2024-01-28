A significant political development occurred in the state of Bihar on Janaury 28 after Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, signaling the end of his tenure with the Mahagathbandhan government.

This move was prompted by strained relations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as Nitish Kumar announced his intention to form a new alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the wake of this development, the BJP has been preparing for a restructured government in Bihar. Two prominent leaders from the party, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, have emerged as the frontrunners for the positions of Deputy Chief Ministers. Their potential appointments were confirmed by state BJP leaders, who indicated that both would serve in Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Samrat Choudhary, elected as the legislative party leader, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, named as the Deputy leader of the legislative party, have been vocal critics of Nitish Kumar in the past. Choudhary, known for his saffron headgear, had vowed to remove it only after unseating Nitish Kumar from the Chief Minister's position.

The political landscape in Bihar is set for a transformation with the anticipated swearing-in of Nitish Kumar for his ninth term as Chief Minister at 5 PM on the same day. Alongside him, it is expected that three cabinet ministers from each of the JD(U) and BJP will also take their oaths, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar's governance.

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