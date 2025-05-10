Tensions flared along the India-Pakistan border as multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces triggered emergency measures across Punjab and Jammu.



In Punjab's Gurdaspur district, authorities enforced a complete blackout as a precautionary step to safeguard residents amid the escalating situation. "The blackout will be lifted once we receive confirmation from the security forces," officials stated, assuring that the measure is temporary but necessary under current circumstances.



Meanwhile, air raid sirens rang out in Punjab’s Firozpur district, following reports of unprovoked ceasefire breaches by Pakistan. The sudden alert caused heightened anxiety among local populations, who were urged to remain indoors.



Further south in Jammu’s RS Pura sector, residents reported hearing small arms fire late at night, coinciding with a blackout enforced in the area.