A loud explosion was heard near the PVR multiplex in North Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Thursday, November 28 morning, prompting a swift response from authorities.

According to Delhi Police, a distress call reporting the blast was received at 11:48 a.m. Emergency teams, including fire tenders, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Officials are currently verifying the nature of the explosion and investigating its cause. "A call regarding a blast in the Prashant Vihar area was reported. Firefighters and police personnel have reached the site," confirmed the Delhi Fire Service, as reported by ANI.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as the probe continues.

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