As many as seven people were confirmed dead after a boat carrying around 50 passengers capsized in the Mahanadi river in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on April 19. The vessel was ferrying passengers from Bargarh district's Bandhipali area when it encountered turbulent waters midway through the journey, leading to the mishap near Saradha Ghat.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing as seven individuals remain unaccounted for. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) is leading the search efforts, supported by the Jharsuguda district administration and the state government. Scuba divers from Bhubaneshwar are expected to join the operation.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced regarding the boat operating without a valid license and proper safety measures.

District authorities have assured a thorough inquiry into the matter.