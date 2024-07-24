The body of leading seaman Sitendra Singh was recovered on Wednesday following extensive diving operations after he went missing during a fire on the INS Brahmaputra at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

In a statement released today, the Defence Ministry confirmed that the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, had visited Mumbai on July 23 to review the events leading up to the incident and the ongoing efforts to locate the missing sailor.

Admiral Tripathi, along with the entire Indian Navy, expressed profound condolences to the family of Sitendra Singh. He emphasized that the Navy stands firmly with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

During his visit, Admiral Tripathi was briefed on the steps taken to mitigate the damage from the fire and the plans to recover and repair the ship to restore its operational functionality as soon as possible.

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