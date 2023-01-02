A live bomb shell was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh on January 2. The area is a high-security one. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence is also close by.A bomb disposal squad is present on the spot and the police have sealed the area.

The Indian Army's Western Command has also been looped in to investigate.The bombshell was found in the mango plantation near the helipad of the chief minister's residence."A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of Police and Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway." said Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Diasater Management, Chandigarh.

Also Read : Rocket-propelled grenade hits police station in Punjab, terror link suspected

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not at his residence, which is barely a kilometre away from the spot, during this time.Earier on December , 2022, A rocket-propelled grenade attack occurred on a police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

According to witnesses, the event occurred at about 1 AM near the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District.

According to police authorities, miscreants fired a rocket-launcher-type weapon from National Highway 54 (ASR-Bathinda) at the police station in Sarhali, breaking the inner wall, mirrors on the doors of Sanjh Kendra, and a door scroll.SHO Prakash Singh, the duty officer, and eight police officers were present inside the police station at the time of the incident.So yet, no injuries have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the Indian army has cordoned off the area.A rocket-propelled grenade was shot earlier in the month of May at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.