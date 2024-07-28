A bomb threat on a Delhi cluster bus Sunday night prompted a swift response from police, only to be declared a false alarm after a thorough inspection.

The incident unfolded around 9:53 pm when bus conductor Deewan Singh alerted authorities about a suspicious object under passenger seats. Singh promptly evacuated all passengers, ensuring their safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmi Chiram reported that the area was immediately cordoned off. The Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Team investigated the scene, revealing the suspicious item to be harmless motor parts in an open bag.

"The conductor acted wisely by evacuating everyone on time," Chiram said. "There was no danger as the bus was empty when we arrived."

Singh described the object as "bomb-like" when first spotted. The scare occurred on bus route 961, running from Nangloi to Najafgarh Road.

Authorities responded with two fire tenders dispatched to the location near Chanchal Park, Bakarwala.