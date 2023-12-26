Delhi Police on December 26 was alerted about an alleged blast behind the Israeli Embassy located in the Chanakyapuri area, which is the diplomatic neighbourhood in the national capital.

The alleged blast was reported to the authorities on a call by an unidentified caller to the Delhi Fire Service at around 6 pm earlier today. The caller claimed that an explosion took place on an empty plot behind the Israeli Embassy.



Subsequently, a special cell team of the police along with the bomb squad reached the spot for inspection. Nothing suspicious was found at the location as officials had been combing the area.



The identity of the caller, as well as the motive, is currently under investigation. A detailed probe is underway.

This incident comes on the heels of a security scare in Mumbai, where the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a threatening email earlier in the day. The ominous message, originating from the username 'Khilafat India,' outlined plans to detonate 11 bombs across the financial capital, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank listed as potential targets. The sender also demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Mumbai Police, on high alert, initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, deploying officers to the specified locations mentioned in the threatening email. Despite the urgency and severity of the situation, no evidence of explosive devices was found during the extensive search.