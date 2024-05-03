A bomb threat email received at the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Marg turned out to be a hoax, officials confirmed on May 3. The threat, purportedly targeting the Nangloi area of the national capital, sparked immediate response from authorities.

According to a senior police official, the threat arrived via email at the Police Headquarters, prompting swift action from the authorities. The sender of the email was promptly identified, revealed to be a juvenile. However, in adherence to the Juvenile Justice Act, the identity of the juvenile cannot be disclosed, the official stated.

"The motive behind the email appears to be mischief," the official added, emphasising that the juvenile had been subjected to counseling and subsequently handed over to their parents.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent surge in bomb threat calls, with a staggering total of 125 such calls reported from various schools to the emergency helpline number 112.