Panic gripped several prominent schools in Ahmedabad on May 6, after anonymous callers issued bomb threats, sparking fear among students, faculty, and parents.

Reacting swiftly, the school administrations informed the police who dispatched Bomb Disposal Squads and anti-sabotage teams to comb through the premises. Students and faculty were asked to vacate the buildings as a precautionary measure during the searches.

The emails were reportedly sent by a Russian handler.

The Ahmedabad incident come close on the heels of similar threats to schools in Delhi-NCR over the past few weeks, raising concerns over the safety and security preparedness of educational institutions nationwide.